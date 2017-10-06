Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 1,256 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.98, for a total transaction of $154,462.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) traded down 0.06% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.87. 215,684 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.05. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $110.90 and a one year high of $169.89.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($4.86). The firm had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.53 million. United Therapeutics Corporation had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post $10.60 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS AG restated a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Therapeutics Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Therapeutics Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics Corporation in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Clarity Capital KCPS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. HPM Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

About United Therapeutics Corporation

United Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of chronic and life-threatening conditions. The Company markets and sells four commercial therapies in the United States to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH): Remodulin (treprostinil) Injection; Tyvaso (treprostinil) Inhalation Solution (Tyvaso); Orenitram (treprostinil) Extended-Release Tablets (Orenitram); and Adcirca (tadalafil) Tablets (Adcirca).

