Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Holdings Trimmed by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,419,885,000 after buying an additional 149,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,817,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $849,766,000 after buying an additional 81,136 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 329.1% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,967,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,007,000 after buying an additional 1,509,258 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,136,000 after buying an additional 70,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,378,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,840,000 after buying an additional 45,402 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Jefferies Group LLC set a $166.00 price target on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.57.

In related news, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $198.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,454.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) opened at 209.91 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.06 and a 52-week high of $244.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post $7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc is a supplier of aggregates products (crushed stone, sand, and gravel) used for the construction of infrastructure, nonresidential, and residential projects. Aggregates products are also used for railroad ballast and in agricultural, utility and environmental applications.

