Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,315,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.55% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $1,817,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3,253.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,456,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,683,000 after purchasing an additional 36,339,736 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4,831.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,501,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430,257 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 401.0% during the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,991,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,047 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 30.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,468,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,060,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,516,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMC. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE MMC) traded up 0.21% during trading on Friday, hitting $83.50. The stock had a trading volume of 222,092 shares. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $62.33 and a one year high of $84.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.37.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post $3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.44%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 30,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $2,319,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,091.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc is a professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. The Company is the parent company of various risk advisors and specialty consultants, including Marsh, the insurance broker; Guy Carpenter, the risk and reinsurance specialist; Mercer, the provider of human resource and investment related financial advice and services, and Oliver Wyman Group, the management and economic consultancy.

