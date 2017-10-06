Teladoc, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) VP Mark Hirschhorn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $340,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Hirschhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Teladoc Inc. alerts:

On Friday, September 22nd, Mark Hirschhorn sold 25,000 shares of Teladoc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $798,250.00.

Shares of Teladoc, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) opened at 34.35 on Friday. Teladoc, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $37.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.31. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.95 billion.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $44.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.39 million. Teladoc had a negative net margin of 47.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teladoc, Inc. will post ($1.44) EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Mark Hirschhorn Sells 10,000 Shares of Teladoc, Inc. (TDOC) Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/mark-hirschhorn-sells-10000-shares-of-teladoc-inc-tdoc-stock.html.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Teladoc in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered Teladoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teladoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Teladoc in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 131,493 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 73,231 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,793,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,938,000 after buying an additional 507,390 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc during the 1st quarter valued at $6,411,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period.

About Teladoc

Teladoc, Inc is a telehealth company. The Company offers telehealth platform, delivering on-demand healthcare anytime, anywhere, through mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. The Company’s solution connects its Members, with its over 3,000 board certified physicians and behavioral health professionals treating a range of conditions and cases from acute diagnoses, such as upper respiratory infection, urinary tract infection and sinusitis to dermatological conditions, anxiety and smoking cessation.

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.