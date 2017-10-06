Mark C. Vadon Sells 475,153 Shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation (QVCA) Stock

Liberty Interactive Corporation (NASDAQ:QVCA) Director Mark C. Vadon sold 475,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $11,147,089.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark C. Vadon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Mark C. Vadon sold 796,693 shares of Liberty Interactive Corporation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $18,061,030.31.

Liberty Interactive Corporation (NASDAQ:QVCA) traded down 2.08% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,536,557 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Interactive Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

QVCA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Interactive Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Liberty Interactive Corporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Craig Hallum set a $28.00 target price on Liberty Interactive Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Interactive Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lowered their target price on Liberty Interactive Corporation from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Interactive Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Interactive Corporation during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Interactive Corporation by 115.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Liberty Interactive Corporation by 18.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Liberty Interactive Corporation during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Liberty Interactive Corporation by 32.2% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Interactive Corporation

Liberty Interactive Corporation owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are primarily engaged in the video and online commerce industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Its principal businesses and assets include its subsidiaries QVC, Inc (QVC), zulily, llc (zulily) and and Evite, Inc (Evite).

