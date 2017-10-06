Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.82

Marin Software Incorporated (NYSE:MRIN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.82 and last traded at $14.82, with a volume of 15,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

The stock’s market cap is $589.02 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14.

Get Marin Software Incorporated alerts:

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The software maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. Equities analysts expect that Marin Software Incorporated will post ($0.33) EPS for the current year.

In other Marin Software news, major shareholder Esw Capital, Llc purchased 111,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $215,268.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,592,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,683. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marin Software by 59.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 742,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 276,491 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Marin Software by 23.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,199,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 227,152 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marin Software by 47.3% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 70,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 22,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marin Software by 1.0% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 737,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/marin-software-incorporated-mrin-sets-new-52-week-high-at-14-82.html.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated provides a cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, display and social advertising channels. The Company’s enterprise marketing software platform is offered as an integrated software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for advertisers and agencies.

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.