Marco Investment Management LLC Has $232,000 Position in Deere & Company (DE)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & by 45.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Deere & by 18.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 392,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,510,000 after purchasing an additional 59,889 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & by 44.2% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & by 1.5% in the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 95,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in shares of Deere & by 352.0% in the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Deere & from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Deere & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Deere & from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Deere & from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $129.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Deere & in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deere & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.76.

In other Deere & news, insider Jean H. Gilles sold 8,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $1,041,869.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,181,843.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Max A. Guinn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $654,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,023 shares of company stock valued at $14,185,962 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company (NYSE DE) opened at 128.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.69. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $85.12 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.13 and its 200-day moving average is $119.76.

Deere & (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Deere & had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post $6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Deere &’s payout ratio is 40.20%.

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

