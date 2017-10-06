Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) Shares Sold by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. decreased its holdings in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial Corp were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial Corp by 196.6% in the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 15,761,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,609,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Manulife Financial Corp by 651.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,888,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105,478 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Manulife Financial Corp in the second quarter worth $64,849,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial Corp by 2,937.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,503,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial Corp by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,156,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) opened at 20.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.71. Manulife Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $20.84.

Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial Corp will post $1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.1621 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Manulife Financial Corp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.83%.

MFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Manulife Financial Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut Manulife Financial Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Manulife Financial Corp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Manulife Financial Corp Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is a holding company of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company (MLI), which is a life insurance company, and John Hancock Reassurance Company Ltd. (JHRECO), which is a reinsurance company. The Company operates as a financial services company with principal operations in Asia, Canada and the United States.

