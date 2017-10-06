Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) (MTW) Stake Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MTW) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.52% of Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTW. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 104,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 183,534 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet raised Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.35.

Shares of Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) opened at 9.52 on Friday. Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $9.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57. The stock’s market cap is $1.34 billion.

Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $394.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manitowoc Company, Inc. (The) Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc is a provider of engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry. The Company operates through the Crane business segment. It designs, manufactures and distributes a line of crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes, which it sells under the Manitowoc brand name. It also designs and manufactures a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes, which it sells under the Potain brand name.

