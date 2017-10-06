Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MBUU. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. B. Riley lowered shares of Malibu Boats to a neutral rating and set a $25.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.07.

Shares of Malibu Boats (MBUU) traded up 1.22% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.31. 201,400 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $655.47 million, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.04. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average is $25.53.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.35 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post $1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Malibu Boats news, Director Peter E. Murphy acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth approximately $10,572,000. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth approximately $5,361,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 1,334.3% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 187,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 174,524 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth approximately $3,688,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of performance sport boats. The Company’s segments include the U.S. and Australia. Each segment is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of performance sport boats. Its U.S. segment serves markets in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

