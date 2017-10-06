Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 101,073 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 101,073 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.24% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $57,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LGND. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 166,566.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,614,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,770,000 after buying an additional 2,613,424 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 372,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,217,000 after buying an additional 102,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,702,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 117,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after buying an additional 83,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,388,000 after buying an additional 77,337 shares in the last quarter.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,171 shares in the company, valued at $18,742,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Berkman sold 18,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total value of $2,364,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,733,796. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

LGND has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) traded up 0.77% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,650 shares. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $141.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post $2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Ligand) is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies discover and develop medicines. The Company is involved in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets. The Company employs research technologies, such as nuclear receptor assays, high throughput computer screening, formulation science, liver targeted pro-drug technologies and antibody discovery technologies to assist companies in their work toward obtaining prescription drug approvals.

