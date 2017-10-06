Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $63.31 Million Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,135,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.25% of Community Bank System worth $63,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 1st quarter worth about $504,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 5,457 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $291,130.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,767.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Kallet Michael sold 5,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,081 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE CBU) traded up 0.45% during trading on Friday, reaching $56.07. 22,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average of $54.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.10. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.67 and a 12-month high of $63.04.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.00 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post $2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 64.15%.

CBU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company owns two subsidiaries: Community Bank, N.A. (CBNA or the Bank) and Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc (BPAS). It operates in three segments: banking, employee benefit services, and All Other. The Banking segment provides lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal enterprises.

