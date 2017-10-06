Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Steris Plc (STE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Steris Plc (NYSE:STE) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 828,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,440 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.97% of Steris Plc worth $67,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steris Plc in the second quarter worth $206,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Steris Plc in the second quarter worth $208,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Steris Plc in the second quarter worth $209,000. BT Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Steris Plc in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steris Plc in the first quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Steris Plc news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $235,929.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,739.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,270 shares in the company, valued at $7,135,406.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,086 shares of company stock worth $14,971,621 over the last three months. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steris Plc (STE) traded up 0.07% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.08. 15,629 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15 and a beta of 1.29. Steris Plc has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $91.18.

Steris Plc (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Steris Plc had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Steris Plc’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Steris Plc will post $4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Steris Plc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Steris Plc’s payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STE. Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their price objective on shares of Steris Plc from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steris Plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Steris Plc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Steris Plc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Healthcare Products, which offers infection prevention and procedural solutions for healthcare providers, including capital equipment and related maintenance, and installation services, as well as consumables; Healthcare Specialty Services, which provides a range of specialty services for healthcare providers, including hospital sterilization services, instrument and scope repairs, and linen management; Life Sciences, which offers capital equipment and consumable products, and equipment maintenance and specialty services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and research facilities, and Applied Sterilization Technologies, which offers contract sterilization and laboratory services for medical device and pharmaceutical customers and others.

