Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 558,607 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,664,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558,607 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.73% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $73,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 13,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 68,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) traded down 1.83% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.91. The company had a trading volume of 513,020 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.43 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.42. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $29.76.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 198.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post ($0.90) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on PTEN. UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup Inc. set a $24.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.14.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc is an oilfield services company. The Company owns and operates a fleet of land-based drilling rigs and a fleet of pressure pumping equipment in the United States. The Company’s segments include Contract Drilling, Pressure Pumping and Other operations. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services to independent and other oil and natural gas operators.

