Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised Mack-Cali Realty Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays PLC cut their price target on Mack-Cali Realty Corporation from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised Mack-Cali Realty Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mack-Cali Realty Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut their price target on Mack-Cali Realty Corporation from $27.50 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.43.

Get Mack-Cali Realty Corporation alerts:

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) traded down 0.92% during trading on Monday, reaching $23.59. The company had a trading volume of 117,200 shares. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.02. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.12 billion.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.94 million. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mack-Cali Realty Corporation will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/mack-cali-realty-corporation-cli-lifted-to-buy-at-valuengine.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -307.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates a real estate portfolio of Class A office and office/flex properties. It operates in three segments: commercial and other real estate, multi-family real estate and multi-family services.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.