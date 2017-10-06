Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised Mack-Cali Realty Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays PLC cut their price target on Mack-Cali Realty Corporation from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised Mack-Cali Realty Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mack-Cali Realty Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut their price target on Mack-Cali Realty Corporation from $27.50 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.43.
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) traded down 0.92% during trading on Monday, reaching $23.59. The company had a trading volume of 117,200 shares. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.02. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.12 billion.
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.94 million. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mack-Cali Realty Corporation will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -307.69%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Company Profile
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates a real estate portfolio of Class A office and office/flex properties. It operates in three segments: commercial and other real estate, multi-family real estate and multi-family services.
