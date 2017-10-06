Macatawa Bank Corporation (MCBC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Macatawa Bank Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.6151068413319 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ MCBC) traded up 0.48% on Friday, hitting $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 36,742 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.15. Macatawa Bank Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $10.67.

Get Macatawa Bank Corporation alerts:

Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Macatawa Bank Corporation had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Macatawa Bank Corporation will post $0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Macatawa Bank Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised Macatawa Bank Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

WARNING: “Macatawa Bank Corporation (MCBC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/macatawa-bank-corporation-mcbc-receiving-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-study-shows.html.

In other Macatawa Bank Corporation news, insider Matthew D. Hoeksema acquired 5,031 shares of Macatawa Bank Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $47,794.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,209.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Corporation Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Macatawa Bank (the Bank), offers a range of commercial and personal banking services, including checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.