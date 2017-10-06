Lyon Street Capital LLC Invests $279,000 in ServiceSource International, Inc. (SREV)

Lyon Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 71,962 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Lyon Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ServiceSource International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SREV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ServiceSource International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 43,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ServiceSource International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ServiceSource International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServiceSource International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) traded up 0.28% on Friday, hitting $3.52. 27,806 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62. The company’s market cap is $313.95 million. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.26 million. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ServiceSource International, Inc. will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce Dunlevie purchased 20,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $68,967.63. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 105,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,367.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 60,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $198,989.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,363.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 126,578 shares of company stock valued at $428,289. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc (ServiceSource) is a provider of customer and revenue lifecycle solutions that power enterprise revenue relationships, partnering with business to business technology and technology-enabled companies. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Services, and Cloud and Business Intelligence (CBI).

