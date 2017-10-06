Luzich Partners LLC Takes Position in Oclaro, Inc. (OCLR)

Luzich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oclaro, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 424,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,000. Oclaro accounts for approximately 3.9% of Luzich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Luzich Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of Oclaro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Oclaro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oclaro by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oclaro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. GLG Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Oclaro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oclaro by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Oclaro Inc. alerts:

Shares of Oclaro, Inc. (OCLR) traded up 1.97% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,886,134 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.61. Oclaro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08. Oclaro also was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 10,887 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 381% compared to the average volume of 2,264 put options.

Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Oclaro had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $149.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oclaro, Inc. will post $0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OCLR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Oclaro in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.75 target price on shares of Oclaro in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. started coverage on Oclaro in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Oclaro in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Oclaro in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oclaro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.10.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/luzich-partners-llc-takes-position-in-oclaro-inc-oclr.html.

In related news, CEO Greg Dougherty sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $364,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,386 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,440.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Teichmann sold 20,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $168,504.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 422,126 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,194.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,183 shares of company stock worth $747,174 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oclaro

Oclaro, Inc is a provider of optical components, modules and subsystems for the core optical transport, service provider, enterprise and data center markets. The Company provides various solutions for optical networks and interconnects driving the next wave of streaming video, cloud computing, application virtualization and other bandwidth-intensive and high-speed applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Oclaro Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oclaro Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.