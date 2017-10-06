Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.17

Media coverage about Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Luxfer Holdings PLC earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.7912117818401 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

LXFR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE LXFR) traded up 0.25% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.30. 62,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $324.71 million, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.84. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Luxfer Holdings PLC’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

About Luxfer Holdings PLC

Luxfer Holdings PLC is a holding company. The Company is a materials technology company specializing in the design, manufacture and supply of materials, components and gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection and specialty end-markets. It operates through two divisions: Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

