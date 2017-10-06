Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Luxfer Holdings PLC has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a payout ratio of 47.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Get Luxfer Holdings PLC alerts:

Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE LXFR) opened at 12.2699 on Friday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $13.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28. The company has a market cap of $323.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.8317 and a beta of 0.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.06% of Luxfer Holdings PLC worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LXFR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/luxfer-holdings-plc-lxfr-declares-0-13-quarterly-dividend.html.

About Luxfer Holdings PLC

Luxfer Holdings PLC is a holding company. The Company is a materials technology company specializing in the design, manufacture and supply of materials, components and gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection and specialty end-markets. It operates through two divisions: Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Holdings PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer Holdings PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.