Loop Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Loop Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $116.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $103.00. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JBHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.19.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ JBHT) opened at 106.87 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $76.20 and a 12 month high of $111.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.21 and a 200-day moving average of $92.95. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.97.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post $3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, insider John N. Roberts sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,377 shares in the company, valued at $24,398,151.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kuhlow sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.71, for a total transaction of $75,905.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,746.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,052,872 shares of company stock valued at $103,066,436 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 143,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.8% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 464,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,446,000 after purchasing an additional 45,277 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 30.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,095,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,062,000 after purchasing an additional 257,725 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a surface transportation, delivery, and logistics company in North America. The Company segments include Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Truck (JBT). The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and delivery services to a range of customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

