Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Buckingham Research raised their price target on the stock from $316.00 to $348.00. Buckingham Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lockheed Martin Corporation traded as high as $315.63 and last traded at $315.54, with a volume of 447,728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $314.58.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LMT. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation in a report on Monday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.73.

In related news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 26,000 shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.53, for a total value of $7,553,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Orlando D. Carvalho sold 8,870 shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total transaction of $2,731,516.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,538,837.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,293,563. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.322 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $305.54 and its 200-day moving average is $286.05.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Lockheed Martin Corporation had a return on equity of 221.92% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post $12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. The ex-dividend date is Saturday, September 30th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 42.52%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Corporation Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation is a security and aerospace company. The Company operates through four segments. Aeronautics segment is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, sustainment, support and upgrade of military aircraft, including combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles and related technologies.

