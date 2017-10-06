LKQ Corporation (LKQ) PT Raised to $42.00

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Group LLC from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LKQ. BidaskClub upgraded LKQ Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a positive rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of LKQ Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Northcoast Research lowered LKQ Corporation from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of LKQ Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LKQ Corporation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of LKQ Corporation (LKQ) opened at 36.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40. LKQ Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $36.89.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. LKQ Corporation had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Corporation will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LKQ Corporation news, VP Victor M. Casini sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 213,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Clinton Allen sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $526,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 196,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,052.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,545 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LKQ Corporation by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $820,976,000 after acquiring an additional 902,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LKQ Corporation by 3,058.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,595,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $544,296,000 after acquiring an additional 18,006,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in LKQ Corporation by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,654,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,404,000 after acquiring an additional 212,428 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in LKQ Corporation by 411.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,701,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,759 shares during the period. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its position in LKQ Corporation by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 3,199,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,430,000 after acquiring an additional 264,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is a distributor of vehicle products, including replacement parts, components and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles, as well as specialty vehicle products and accessories, and automotive glass products. The Company’s segments include Wholesale-North America; Europe; Specialty, and Self Service.

