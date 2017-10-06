Lionsgate (LGF-A) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lionsgate (NASDAQ:LGF-A) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Shares of Lionsgate (NASDAQ:LGF-A) traded up 0.51% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.53. 513,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Lionsgate has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.75.

