Linde AG (LIN) Given a €158.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Linde AG (ETR:LIN) has been given a €158.00 ($185.88) price objective by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LIN. Baader Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Linde AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays PLC set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on shares of Linde AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank AG set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on shares of Linde AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Independent Research GmbH set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Linde AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a €206.00 ($242.35) target price on shares of Linde AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €174.46 ($205.25).

Get Linde AG alerts:

Linde AG (ETR:LIN) opened at 177.42 on Friday. Linde AG has a 12-month low of €141.67 and a 12-month high of €179.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €165.78 and its 200-day moving average price is €165.86. The stock has a market cap of €32.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/linde-ag-lin-given-a-158-00-price-target-by-sanford-c-bernstein-analysts.html.

About Linde AG

Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. The companys Gases division offers a range of compressed and liquefied gases, and chemicals for use in steel and glass production, chemical and food processing, environmental protection, welding, and electronics industries, as well as in the energy sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Linde AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.