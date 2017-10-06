Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a $157.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LGND. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a hold rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.25.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ LGND) traded up 1.05% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,725 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.39 and a beta of 1.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $141.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.06.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post $2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles S. Berkman sold 18,625 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total transaction of $2,364,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,744.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Aryeh sold 2,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $255,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,631,403.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,733,796. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Ligand) is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies discover and develop medicines. The Company is involved in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets. The Company employs research technologies, such as nuclear receptor assays, high throughput computer screening, formulation science, liver targeted pro-drug technologies and antibody discovery technologies to assist companies in their work toward obtaining prescription drug approvals.

