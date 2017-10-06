LifePoint Health, Inc. (LPNT) Stake Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in LifePoint Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPNT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.45% of LifePoint Health worth $12,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LifePoint Health by 11,671.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,351,000 after buying an additional 3,714,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LifePoint Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,388,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,969,000 after buying an additional 18,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LifePoint Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,310,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,299,000 after buying an additional 43,504 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of LifePoint Health by 83.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,994,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,934,000 after buying an additional 907,469 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LifePoint Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,109,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,662,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Get LifePoint Health Inc. alerts:

In related news, Chairman William F. Carpenter III sold 17,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $1,148,504.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 439,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,616,055.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded LifePoint Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of LifePoint Health in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LifePoint Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LifePoint Health in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LifePoint Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LifePoint Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/lifepoint-health-inc-lpnt-stake-decreased-by-california-public-employees-retirement-system.html.

Shares of LifePoint Health, Inc. (NASDAQ LPNT) opened at 57.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.84. LifePoint Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $70.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.33.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. LifePoint Health had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 2.61%. LifePoint Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LifePoint Health, Inc. will post $4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifePoint Health Profile

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers and post-acute facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 72 hospital campuses in 22 states, having a total of 9,424 licensed beds. It offers a range of general and specialized healthcare services to patients through a network of hospitals and outpatient facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifePoint Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPNT).

Receive News & Ratings for LifePoint Health Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifePoint Health Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.