Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Assura PLC (AGR)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Assura PLC (LON:AGR) in a report published on Monday. They currently have a GBX 68 ($0.90) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.73) target price on shares of Assura PLC in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Assura PLC (LON:AGR) opened at 62.75 on Monday. Assura PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 51.35 and a 52-week high of GBX 67.30. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.04 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 64.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 62.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.91%.

Assura PLC Company Profile

Assura plc is a United Kingdom-based healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a primary care property investor and developer. The Company develops, invests and manages a portfolio of primary care medical centers across the United Kingdom. The Company’s property portfolio includes Alwoodley Medical Centre, Leeds; Fleetwood Health and Wellbeing Centre, Fleetwood; Frome Medical Practice, Frome; Claremont Medical Centre, Surbiton; Elbury Moor Medical Centre; Grey Gable Surgery; Trellech Surgery; Bewdley Medical Centre; Malmesbury Primary Care Centre, Malmesbury, and Urmston Group Practice, Urmston.

