Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Under Review” Rating for Carillion plc (CLLN)

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Carillion plc from GBX 80 ($1.06) to GBX 45 ($0.60) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Carillion plc in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of Carillion plc to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 292 ($3.87) to GBX 64 ($0.85) in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Carillion plc from GBX 230 ($3.05) to GBX 100 ($1.33) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS AG lowered their price target on shares of Carillion plc from GBX 185 ($2.45) to GBX 78 ($1.03) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Carillion plc has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 126 ($1.67).

Carillion plc (LON CLLN) opened at 46.25 on Tuesday. Carillion plc has a 12-month low of GBX 40.15 and a 12-month high of GBX 265.00. The stock’s market cap is GBX 198.97 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 47.00 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 138.71.

Carillion plc Company Profile

Carillion plc is an integrated support services company. The Company operates through four business segments: Support services, Public Private Partnership projects, Middle East construction services and Construction services (excluding the Middle East). The Support Services segment includes its facilities management, facilities services, energy services, rail services, road maintenance services, utilities services, remote site accommodation services and consultancy businesses in the United Kingdom, Canada and the Middle East.

