Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Holdings Boosted by Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.

Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,024 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband Corporation comprises 16.9% of Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.71% of Liberty Broadband Corporation worth $93,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corporation by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corporation by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corporation during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corporation by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $505,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,782,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,209,935.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $4,054,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,782,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,770,289.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,670 shares of company stock worth $19,651,998 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) traded down 0.65% during trading on Friday, hitting $97.21. The stock had a trading volume of 107,365 shares. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 1-year low of $63.64 and a 1-year high of $104.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.75 and a 200 day moving average of $91.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 571.82 and a beta of 1.40.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Liberty Broadband Corporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation holds interest in Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) and its subsidiary Skyhook Holding, Inc (Skyhook). The Company’s segments include Skyhook, Charter, and Corporate and other. Skyhook provides a wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi)-based location platform focused on providing positioning technology and contextual location intelligence solutions.

