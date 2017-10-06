Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Takes $470,000 Position in Logitech International S.A. (LOGI)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,811 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOGI. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,704,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,561 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter worth approximately $16,691,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 56.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,338,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,062,000 after purchasing an additional 485,182 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 14.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,597,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,790,000 after purchasing an additional 321,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 62.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 698,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,019,000 after purchasing an additional 269,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.84% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) traded down 0.89% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.50. 81,541 shares of the company traded hands. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $40.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.59.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $529.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.24 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post $1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $0.6454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.52. Logitech International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.97%.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 110,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $3,988,429.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 940,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000,593.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luca Guerrino De sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,576,192.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,245 shares of company stock worth $11,549,298 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms. The Company operates through peripheral segment. The Company offers its products to a network of domestic and international customers, including direct sales to retailers, e-tailers, and indirect sales through distributors.

