Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Has $234,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN (AMJ)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMJ. Solaris Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN by 1.1% during the second quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN by 141.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN by 2.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN during the second quarter worth about $297,000.

Get JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) traded down 0.80% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.47. The stock had a trading volume of 264,582 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.84. JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $34.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.483 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/lenox-wealth-management-inc-has-234000-stake-in-jpmorgan-chase-capital-xvi-jp-morgan-alerian-mlp-etn-amj.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase Capital XVI JP Morgan Alerian MLP ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.