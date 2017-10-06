Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,712 Nutanix Inc. (NTNX)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,712 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3,147.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter worth about $186,000. First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter worth about $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTNX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on Nutanix and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Shares of Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) traded down 0.86% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,670 shares. Nutanix Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $39.90. The company’s market capitalization is $3.56 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.67.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.00 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 295.56% and a negative net margin of 59.72%. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nutanix Inc. will post ($0.94) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sunil Potti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,291.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rajiv Mirani sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $392,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,319,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,646,713 shares of company stock valued at $36,183,779.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc is a United States-based company, which provides an enterprise cloud platform that converges silos of server, virtualization and storage into an integrated solution. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform connects to public cloud services. It has operations in the United States; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Asia-Pacific, and Other Americas.

