LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $290,000 Position in Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC continued to hold its stake in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,727 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney Company (The) were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Company (The) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Bank of America Corporation set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. FBR & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (down previously from $128.00) on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney Company (The) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.92.

Walt Disney Company (DIS) traded down 0.1244% during trading on Friday, reaching $99.9855. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,221,255 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.95 and its 200-day moving average is $106.47. Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.32 and a 12 month high of $116.10. The stock has a market cap of $154.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.7342 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Walt Disney Company (The) had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Company will post $5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maria Elena Lagomasino acquired 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.34 per share, for a total transaction of $99,883.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,880.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company (The) Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

