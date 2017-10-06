Lee Financial Co Purchases 2,409 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 0.7% of Lee Financial Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 257.1% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 14.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 70,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $121.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Sunday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.92.

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) opened at 111.54 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc has a one year low of $86.78 and a one year high of $123.55. The firm has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.73.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 66.18% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc will post $4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.90%.

In other news, insider Drago Azinovic sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

