Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,039,752 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the August 31st total of 2,648,980 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 946,262 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on LAUR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.28.

In other Laureate Education news, CEO Richard J. Patro sold 16,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $249,185.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo M. Berckemeyer sold 47,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $685,677.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Laureate Education in the 1st quarter worth $50,964,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Laureate Education in the 1st quarter worth $49,947,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Laureate Education in the 1st quarter worth $35,401,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Laureate Education in the 1st quarter worth $30,823,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,171,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,023 shares during the period. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) opened at 14.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.66 million and a PE ratio of 30.57. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post ($0.89) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc provides higher education programs and services to students through an international network of licensed universities and higher education institutions (institutions). The Company’s programs are provided through institutions that are campus-based and Internet-based, or through electronically distributed educational programs (online).

