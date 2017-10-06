La Quinta Holdings Inc. (LQ) Lifted to Outperform at Wells Fargo & Company

La Quinta Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LQ) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday.

LQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded La Quinta Holdings from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded La Quinta Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded La Quinta Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded La Quinta Holdings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. La Quinta Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

Get La Quinta Holdings Inc. alerts:

Shares of La Quinta Holdings (NYSE:LQ) opened at 17.25 on Friday. La Quinta Holdings has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80.

La Quinta Holdings (NYSE:LQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $263.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.44 million. La Quinta Holdings had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that La Quinta Holdings will post $0.40 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/la-quinta-holdings-inc-lq-lifted-to-outperform-at-wells-fargo-company.html.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQ. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of La Quinta Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of La Quinta Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of La Quinta Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of La Quinta Holdings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of La Quinta Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La Quinta Holdings Company Profile

La Quinta Holdings Inc is an owner, operator and franchisor of select-service hotels primarily serving the midscale and upper-midscale sectors under the La Quinta brand. The Company’s segments include owned hotels, franchise and management, and corporate and other. The owned hotels segment is engaged in the operation of owned hotel properties.

Receive News & Ratings for La Quinta Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Quinta Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.