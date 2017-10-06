Koninklijke Philips NV (PHIA) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS AG set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup Inc. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays PLC set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips NV and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €34.08 ($40.09).

Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) traded down 0.85% during trading on Thursday, hitting €34.98. 3,280,993 shares of the stock were exchanged. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 12-month low of €25.70 and a 12-month high of €35.97. The firm has a market cap of €32.78 billion and a PE ratio of 22.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €33.61 and its 200-day moving average price is €32.02.

About Koninklijke Philips NV

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

