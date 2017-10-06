Kona Grill, Inc. (KONA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kona Grill, Inc. (NASDAQ:KONA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Kona Grill owns and operates restaurants in Scottsdale, Ariz.; Chandler, Ariz.; Kansas City, Mo.; Las Vegas, Nev.; Denver, Colo.; Omaha, Neb.; Carmel, Ind.; and Sugar Land (Houston), Texas. Kona Grill restaurants offer freshly prepared food, personalized service, and a warm, contemporary ambiance that creates an exceptional, yet affordable, dining experience. Kona Grill restaurants serve a diverse selection of mainstream American dishes as well as a variety of appetizers and entrees with an international influence. “

Get Kona Grill Inc. alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Kona Grill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Kona Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kona Grill from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kona Grill in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Shares of Kona Grill (NASDAQ:KONA) traded down 2.56% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.80. 17,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $38.39 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94. Kona Grill has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

Kona Grill (NASDAQ:KONA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. Kona Grill had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kona Grill will post ($1.08) earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Kona Grill, Inc. (KONA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/kona-grill-inc-kona-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other news, Director James R. Jundt acquired 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 696,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,611.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Jundt acquired 21,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,549.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 696,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,611.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 110,100 shares of company stock worth $182,939 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KONA. Addison Clark Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Kona Grill by 201.9% during the first quarter. Addison Clark Management L.L.C. now owns 215,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 144,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kona Grill by 18.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 50,686 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kona Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kona Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kona Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill, Inc owns and operates upscale casual dining restaurants under the name Kona Grill. The Company owns and operates approximately 40 restaurants in 20 states throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. Its high-volume upscale casual restaurants feature a global menu of contemporary American favorites and sushi.

Receive News & Ratings for Kona Grill Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kona Grill Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.