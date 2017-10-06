Kohl’s Corporation Target of Unusually High Options Trading (KSS)

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,975 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 225% compared to the typical volume of 1,222 put options.

Several research firms have commented on KSS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kohl’s Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup Inc. increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s Corporation from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Kohl’s Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.55.

Shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE KSS) opened at 44.27 on Friday. Kohl’s Corporation has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $59.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average is $39.72. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Kohl’s Corporation had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Kohl’s Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Corporation will post $3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Kohl’s Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ffcm LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s Corporation by 179.3% in the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s Corporation by 30.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Kohl’s Corporation by 68.6% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Kohl’s Corporation by 209.8% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $146,000.

About Kohl’s Corporation

Kohl’s Corporation (Kohl’s) is an operator of department stores. The Company operates approximately 1,154 Kohl’s department stores, a Website (www.Kohls.com), approximately 12 FILA outlets, and approximately three Off-Aisle clearance centers. The Company’s stores and Website sell moderately-priced private label and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products.

