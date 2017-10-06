Kobe Steel, Ltd. (KBSTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KBSTY) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also given Kobe Steel an industry rank of 100 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kobe Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of Kobe Steel (NASDAQ KBSTY) traded up 1.11% on Friday, reaching $5.92. 2,165 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a PE ratio of 114.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. Kobe Steel has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $6.26.

Kobe Steel Company Profile

Kobe Steel, Ltd. is a steel manufacturer. The Iron and Steel segment manufactures and sells steel bars, stainless-steel products and titanium products. The Welding segment offers welding materials, welding robots, and conducts welding-related consulting business. The Aluminum and Copper segment offers rolled aluminum products, rolled copper products, aluminum alloy products, magnesium alloy products and others.

