Klondex Mines Ltd (KLDX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Klondex Mines Ltd (NYSEMKT:KLDX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $5.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Klondex Mines in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Klondex Mines from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Klondex Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Klondex Mines (NYSEMKT KLDX) traded up 0.27% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.73. 1,492,419 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. Klondex Mines has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The stock’s market capitalization is $661.37 million.

About Klondex Mines

Klondex Mines Ltd is a Canada-based gold and silver mining company. The Company focuses on exploration, development and production of over two gold and silver projects in north central Nevada, being the Fire Creek mine located in Lander County, Nevada, the Midas mine and ore milling facility located in Nevada.

