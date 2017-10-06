Klondex Mines Ltd (KDX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Klondex Mines Ltd (TSE:KDX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KDX. Scotiabank set a C$6.00 target price on Klondex Mines and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Klondex Mines from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Pi Financial upgraded Klondex Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$4.15 to C$4.85 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Klondex Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Klondex Mines in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Shares of Klondex Mines (TSE:KDX) opened at 4.67 on Friday. Klondex Mines has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. The company’s market cap is $828.05 million.

In other news, Director Blair Schultz acquired 25,000 shares of Klondex Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.00 per share, with a total value of C$100,000.00.

Klondex Mines Company Profile

Klondex Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, develops, and produces mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Fire Creek Property covering approximately 17,000 acres located in Lander County; the Midas mine and mill covering approximately 30,000 acres located in Elko County; and the True North gold mine and mill in Manitoba, Canada.

