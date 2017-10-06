Kite Pharma (KITE) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.22

Media stories about Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kite Pharma earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.5150535104468 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of Kite Pharma (NASDAQ KITE) opened at 179.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.14. Kite Pharma has a 52 week low of $39.82 and a 52 week high of $179.95. The stock’s market cap is $10.28 billion.

Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. Kite Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,117.44% and a negative return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Pharma will post ($8.24) EPS for the current fiscal year.

KITE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vetr cut Kite Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.82 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a $115.00 price target on Kite Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kite Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on Kite Pharma from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kite Pharma in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.68.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Wiezorek sold 5,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.66, for a total value of $949,143.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arie Belldegrun sold 26,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.66, for a total transaction of $4,733,502.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,345,187.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,785 shares of company stock valued at $27,323,220 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Pharma

Kite Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products to target and kill cancer cells. The Company offers engineered autologous cell therapy, which is an approach to the treatment of cancer. Its therapy involves modifying a patient’s T cells outside the patient’s body, or ex vivo, causing the T cells to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), or T cell receptors (TCRs), and then reinfusing the engineered T cells back into the patient.

