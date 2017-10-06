Kion Group AG (KGX) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Kion Group AG (FRA:KGX) in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Kion Group AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Commerzbank Ag set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Kion Group AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Kion Group AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Group LLC set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Kion Group AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Kion Group AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €76.64 ($90.17).

Shares of Kion Group AG (FRA:KGX) traded down 2.50% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €78.45. 3,134 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of €9.25 billion and a PE ratio of 28.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €78.08 and a 200 day moving average price of €69.23. Kion Group AG has a 12-month low of €48.23 and a 12-month high of €81.82.

