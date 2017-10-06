Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Kinross has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. Kinross is making steady progress in advancing the projects that give it a strong growth profile among leading gold producers. The Tasiast expansion is expected to significantly contribute to the company’s future growth. The company also remains focused on managing costs and improving cash flow. However, Kinross remains exposed to a sluggish global economy and volatile gold prices. The company needs to improve its reserve base significantly for future growth. “

Get Kinross Gold Corporation alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KGC. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup Inc. raised Kinross Gold Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $4.75 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised Kinross Gold Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Kinross Gold Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kinross Gold Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

Shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) traded up 1.061% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.285. The stock had a trading volume of 4,333,568 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 102.024 and a beta of 0.12. Kinross Gold Corporation has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $4.91.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kinross Gold Corporation had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $868.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Corporation will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/06/kinross-gold-corporation-kgc-downgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,071,742 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,166 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 26,306,662 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,245 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,214,176 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,992,000 after purchasing an additional 626,077 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,919,332 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,792,000 after purchasing an additional 234,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,236,947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,577,000 after purchasing an additional 565,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation is a gold mining company. The Company is engaged in gold mining and related activities, including exploration and acquisition of gold-bearing properties, the extraction and processing of gold-containing ore, and reclamation of gold mining properties. The Company’s segments include Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kettle River-Buckhorn, Kupol, Paracatu, Maricunga, Tasiast and Chirano.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.