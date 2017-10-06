Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Centene Corporation (CNC)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 102,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,151,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of Centene Corporation as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Centene Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,154,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,504,000 after acquiring an additional 35,040 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene Corporation by 3.4% in the second quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Centene Corporation by 320.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 102,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 78,409 shares in the last quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Centene Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Centene Corporation by 60.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 800,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,936,000 after purchasing an additional 300,835 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $317,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $344,152.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene Corporation (CNC) traded up 0.26% during trading on Friday, hitting $97.60. 319,138 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.68. Centene Corporation has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $98.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.43.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Centene Corporation had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Corporation will post $4.92 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Bank of America Corporation raised their price objective on shares of Centene Corporation from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Centene Corporation in a report on Monday, June 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Centene Corporation in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Centene Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centene Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.44.

Centene Corporation is a healthcare company. The Company provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Company’s Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals, through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Long Term Care, Foster Care, dual-eligible individuals (Duals) and the Supplemental Security Income Program, also known as the Aged, Blind or Disabled Program (ABD), Medicare, and Health Insurance Marketplace.

