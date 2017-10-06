Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $10.61 Million Position in Aetna Inc. (AET)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,611,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its holdings in Aetna by 0.7% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aetna by 0.4% during the first quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Aetna by 0.7% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Aetna by 1.8% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Aetna by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aetna Inc. (NYSE AET) traded up 0.25% on Friday, hitting $161.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,384 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 0.53. Aetna Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.59 and a 52 week high of $164.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.65.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. Aetna had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aetna Inc. will post $9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on Aetna in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Aetna from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Aetna in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on Aetna from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.77.

In other news, EVP Margaret M. Mccarthy sold 10,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $1,675,400.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,465,734.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Karen S. Lynch sold 15,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total value of $2,472,527.61. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at $10,404,498.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aetna Profile

Aetna Inc is a diversified healthcare benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance and Large Case Pensions. It offers a range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, group life and disability plans, medical management capabilities, Medicaid healthcare management services, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans, workers’ compensation administrative services and health information technology (HIT) products and services.

