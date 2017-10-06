Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 51,892 Shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 51,892 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corporation makes up about 2.1% of Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.14% of Northern Trust Corporation worth $30,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Northern Trust Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust Corporation by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Northern Trust Corporation by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Northern Trust Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust Corporation by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Northern Trust Corporation in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust Corporation in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Northern Trust Corporation in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Northern Trust Corporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.23.

In other Northern Trust Corporation news, COO Jana R. Schreuder sold 5,538 shares of Northern Trust Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $489,171.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 11,399 shares of Northern Trust Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $999,122.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,094 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,309. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) traded down 0.43% during trading on Friday, hitting $92.57. 298,747 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.42 and a 200 day moving average of $89.93. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.93. Northern Trust Corporation has a 1-year low of $68.78 and a 1-year high of $99.30.

Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). Northern Trust Corporation had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Corporation will post $4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Northern Trust Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Northern Trust Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

About Northern Trust Corporation

Northern Trust Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families and individuals across the world. Its segments include Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS), Wealth Management, and Treasury and Other.

