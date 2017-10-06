Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (KND) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:KND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Kindred Healthcare, Inc. is one of the largest providers of long-term healthcare services in the United States. Their health services division provides long-term care services by operating nursing centers and a rehabilitation therapy business, and their hospital division provides long-term acute care services by operating hospitals and an institutional pharmacy business. “

KND has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kindred Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kindred Healthcare from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Kindred Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Kindred Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation dropped their price objective on shares of Kindred Healthcare from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

Shares of Kindred Healthcare (NYSE KND) opened at 6.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06. The company’s market capitalization is $583.03 million. Kindred Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

Kindred Healthcare (NYSE:KND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Kindred Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kindred Healthcare will post $0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kindred Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Kindred Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kindred Healthcare by 54.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 15,632 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Kindred Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Kindred Healthcare by 0.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Kindred Healthcare

Kindred Healthcare, Inc, incorporated on March 27, 1998, is a healthcare services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates transitional care (TC) hospitals, a home health, hospice and community care business, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals (IRFs), a contract rehabilitation services business, nursing centers and assisted living facilities across the United States.

